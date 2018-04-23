CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say three North Carolina teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, and one of them was taken into custody at a high school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that a 15-year-old was arrested by the school resource officer at Garinger High School on Monday and was found to have a handgun and a stolen car.

Another 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Eskinder Dawit Asefaw last Friday. The shooting occurred three miles from the high school.

Asefaw died on Saturday.

All three teenagers are charged with murder and also face a variety of charges.