CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Reno-area federal administrative law judge, a federal prosecutor and a family court judge have been named as finalists for a northern Nevada state court judge vacancy.
The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection says finalists for the Washoe County District Court position are Social Security Administration Administrative Law Judge Craig Denney, Assistant United States Attorney Carla Higginbotham and Washoe County Family Court Judge Egan Walker.
Gov. Brian Sandoval will make the final choice to fill the seat opened by the death in October of district court Chief Judge Patrick Flanagan.
Flanagan was a former federal public defender who served nine years as a district court judge.
His replacement can run for election in 2018 to serve the remaining two years of the judicial term.