INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have charged three more teenagers in connection with the drug-related robbery and fatal shootings of three men in an Indianapolis apartment.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Thursday that Troy Ward, Stanley Williams and Martell Williams each face three robbery counts and Ward and Martel Williams also face murder charges. Ward also faces a weapons charge. All three are 18. It wasn’t clear whether Stanley Williams and Martell Williams are related.

Online court records show no attorneys for the men. They were arrested this week.

Two days after the July 16 slayings of 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in the case. Eighteen-year-old Devante Gilbert was arrested last week on a robbery warrant.