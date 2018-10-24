LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three more people have said they were targets of an unconstitutional drug raid conducted by Little Rock police and are joining a lawsuit against the department and the city.

Juanglecio Boykins, Candice Caldwell and Derrick Davis said Wednesday that police obtained “no-knock” warrants based on false information, echoing claims made last week by Roderick Talley. Police used explosives to enter residences and search for drugs.

Police didn’t find the drugs they were looking for, and charges for all three were dropped. Their lawyers, civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Michael Laux, said they expect more people will come forward in the coming weeks.

City attorney Tom Carpenter has said the department’s policies comply with state and federal civil rights law. A police spokesman declined to comment.