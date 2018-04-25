CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three more people have been arrested in the January killing of an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids woman.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that 18-year-old Allen Miller is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and with being an accessory. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The release also says a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with the same crimes.

Police say the three are connected to the shooting death of AnnaElise Edgeton, whose body was found in her apartment on Jan. 13. Nineteen-year-old Kyler Junkins has been charged with first-degree murder and burglary.