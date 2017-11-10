PLYMOUTH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has charged three people in connection with the death of a man who disappeared after a Super Bowl party in 2008.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets that 46-year-old Keith Patrick of Roper, 29-year-old Joshua James of Plymouth and 30-year-old Nicholas Patrick of Creswell are charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

In September, 27-year-old Marvin Lewis was charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. It was later upgraded to murder following a grand jury indictment on Nov. 9.

Sheriff Johnny Barnes says more arrests are expected in the death of Craig Swan, who was last seen leaving a 2008 Super Bowl party in Creswell. Court records say Swan was murdered on Feb. 4, 2008.