JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state’s U.S. senators say the names of three Mississippi officers have been added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington.

Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Donald William Durr was shot and killed May 27, 2017, while responding to a domestic disturbance in Bogue Chitto. A man awaits trial in the killing of Durr and seven others. Durr previously served with the Brookhaven Police Department.

Quitman County Deputy Sheriff James Edward Clark died in a crash in Falcon while responding to a shooting Aug. 13, 2017. Clark previously served as Crowder police chief.

Shannon Police Chief Bobby Gene Spencer was shot and killed in an ambush outside the police station in January 1997. The case remains open. Spencer was an Air Force veteran who worked 23 years in law enforcement.