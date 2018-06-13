JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three casinos run by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will offer sports betting, but tribal leaders haven’t said when it will start.
Chief Phyllis J. Anderson says in a news release this week that betting will be available on collegiate and professional sports, including horse racing.
The tribe has two casinos, the Silver Star and the Golden Moon, outside the east central Mississippi city of Philadelphia. Its third casino, Bok Homa, is in south Mississippi’s Jones County.
The tribal casinos are not regulated by the state.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- Check out my ride: Trump shows Kim Jong Un 'The Beast'
- Trump-Kim summit: Trump cites 'a very special bond' at end of historic meeting
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has proposed rules for sports betting in the 28 state-licensed casinos along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast. The commission could adopt those rules June 21, and the state-licensed casinos could start taking bets by late July.