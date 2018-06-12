WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three men have broken into a Wichita bingo hall and used a truck to pull out an ATM.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the theft happened early Monday at the Bingo Casino.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson says two of the three robbers broke the bingo hall’s glass front doors and then tied a tow-rope around an ATM in the front of the business. The truck then backed into the store and pulled the ATM outside. The men then loaded the ATM onto the truck and drove off.

