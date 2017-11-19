PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A shooting outside a Philadelphia bar has left three men seriously injured.
But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street.
The three victims were driven to a hospital in a private car before police arrived at the scene. Their names have not been released.
Authorities say the men — ages 47, 37, and 18 — were “critically wounded.” But further information on their injuries has not been disclosed.
No arrests have been made.
Authorities say they found more than a dozen bullet casings and a damaged truck that crashed on the scene.