SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Idaho authorities say three men sustained serious injuries when their small plane crashed near the Idaho-Wyoming border.
The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was first reported at about 9 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say the plane is based in Afton, Wyoming, and the pilot and two passengers are from the Afton area.
Authorities say the plane went down in a heavily wooded area, and that the three men were transported to local hospitals by helicopters. Their names and conditions haven’t been released.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.