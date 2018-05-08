YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Three men facing drug and other charges after a 17-year-old girl killed herself in Yankton are set to have court hearings this week.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports court records say 18-year-old Andrew Johnson, 19-year-old Logan Huber and 20-year-old Logan Winder have status hearings scheduled Wednesday.

They face felony charges including methamphetamine possession. A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested in connection to the case.

Yankton Police Chief Brian Paulsen says the arrestees stole three guns, including one used by the girl to kill herself. Authorities say she died last week of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Paulsen said earlier that “ancillary charges” against several people were expected following the girl’s suicide.

