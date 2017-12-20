ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a black bear that attacked three people in northern Minnesota has been killed.

The Department of Natural Resources says the bear attacked two carpenters working on a cabin near Isabella Tuesday. The DNR says the bear attacked the first worker and when the second man tried to intervene he was bitten on the arm. KBJR-TV says both men made it to safety and called 911.

Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson says the same bear attacked a 68-year-old man a short time earlier in the same area after he tried to save his dog from the animal. He man drove himself to a hospital in Ely.

Johnson says the bear was later tracked down and killed by officers. The DNR says bear attacks are unusual, especially this time of year when they should be hibernating.