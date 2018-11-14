HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Police say three men wanted after someone fired shots at a county deputy’s vehicle in Montana have been arrested in Idaho.
The Independent Record reports that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Montana says the three were arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff Craig Doolittle says the shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Interstate 15 south of Helena.
Shots hit the hood and windshield of the patrol vehicle but the officer was not injured.
___
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com