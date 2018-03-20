CASSATT, S.C. (AP) — Three men have been arrested and charged with cockfighting in South Carolina.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that officers were called Saturday about possible cockfighting near Cassett.
The suspects are 34-year-old Moises Aquille Montes; 32-year-old Miguel Martinez; and 26-year-old Juan Diego Jimenez, 26, all from Gilbert.
Deputies say the suspects were in a vehicle that also had five roosters and cockfighting equipment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Investigators found 12 live roosters and about 20 dead roosters scattered around the area.
The men are being held in the Kershaw County jail. It was not known if the men have attorneys yet.