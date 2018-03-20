CASSATT, S.C. (AP) — Three men have been arrested and charged with cockfighting in South Carolina.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that officers were called Saturday about possible cockfighting near Cassett.

The suspects are 34-year-old Moises Aquille Montes; 32-year-old Miguel Martinez; and 26-year-old Juan Diego Jimenez, 26, all from Gilbert.

Deputies say the suspects were in a vehicle that also had five roosters and cockfighting equipment.

Investigators found 12 live roosters and about 20 dead roosters scattered around the area.

The men are being held in the Kershaw County jail. It was not known if the men have attorneys yet.