DARIEN, Ill. (AP) — Police say three members of the same family have been found dead in a home in west suburban Chicago.

The Darien Police Department says officers responding to a call about shots fired found the three bodies about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police have not released the victims’ names or details of how they died.

Police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli says there’s no threat to the community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Chicago.