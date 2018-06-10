DARIEN, Ill. (AP) — Police in west suburban Chicago says three members of the same family have been found dead in a home.
The Darien Police Department says officers responding to a call about shots fired found the three about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Their names and how they died haven’t been released.
Police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli says there’s no threat to the community about 15 miles west of Chicago.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare