DARIEN, Ill. (AP) — Police in west suburban Chicago says three members of the same family have been found dead in a home.
The Darien Police Department says officers responding to a call about shots fired found the three about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Their names and how they died haven’t been released.
Police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli says there’s no threat to the community about 15 miles west of Chicago.
