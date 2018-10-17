ATLANTA (AP) — Three members of rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s entourage are wanted in connection with an alleged attack on an actor in Atlanta last month.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police said Wednesday that battery warrants were obtained for 28-year-old Brandon Allen, 24-year-old John Cappellety, and 42-year-old Lamar Reed.
The men are accused of beating up Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez on Sept. 13 in a hotel lobby. Rodriguez says the fight followed a heated exchange between him and Kelly at a restaurant. Rodriguez says he had an issue with the rapper who called Eminem’s daughter “hot as (expletive)” in a tweet when she was just 16 years old.
Surveillance video released by police appears to show the attack on Rodriguez, who was in the city filming a television show at the time.
It is unknown if Allen, Cappellety and Reed still work for MGK, or if any of them live in Georgia.
A spokesman for the rapper, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, was not immediately reachable for comment.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com