PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three Maine high schools have landed on an annual list of the nation’s top 500 high schools.

The Press Herald reports the U.S. News & World Report rankings released Wednesday named Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth and Falmouth high schools in the overall best high schools category. Yarmouth was 209th, Cape Elizabeth was 459th and Falmouth was 485th.

There were two Maine schools in the top 500 last year.

Maine was also represented in the magazine’s rankings for science, technology, engineering and math programs. Cape Elizabeth was ranked the 99th best STEM school while Yarmouth came in at the 231st spot.

Twenty-two percent of the state’s 72 eligible high schools earned recognition in the magazine’s top rankings.

___

