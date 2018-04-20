LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three current and former southern Nevada school district employees are moving forward as finalists for the superintendent position along with three external candidates.

Clark County School Board Trustee Deanna Wright says their search was expanded to include former and current district employees after concerns from the community about a lack of local candidates.

The trustees announced on Thursday that Chief Academic Officer Mike Barton, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Professional Development Jesse Welsh and the district’s former interim CFO Eva White are moving forward as finalists.

The other finalists include Donald T. Haddad, the superintendent at a Longmont, Colorado school district, Shonda Huery Hardman, a coach and consultant for school districts, and Jesus F. Jara, the deputy superintendent at a Florida school district.

Interviews are set for May 27.