HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Three Las Vegas teenagers on spring break have died in a fiery crash in Southern California after their car was hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Authorities say the teens were stopped at a red light on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach around 1 a.m. Thursday when another car rear-ended them.
The teenagers’ Toyota burst into flames.
Two boys and a girl in the car died at the scene. A fourth was hospitalized but there’s no immediate word on that person’s condition.
The teens attended Centennial High School in Las Vegas but their names haven’t been released.
Police say 27-year-old Bani Duarte of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.