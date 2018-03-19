BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when their car collided with a semi-truck in Central Oregon.
Crook County Sheriff John Gautney says it appears the driver of the car failed to negotiate a curve on a wet road south of Prineville. The vehicle skidded sideways and struck the front of the truck, ending up beneath it.
Responders quickly found two people dead in the car late Sunday and later discovered the body of a young child in the back seat.
The truck driver was not hurt.
KTVZ reports the investigation closed George Millican Road for several hours south of Reservoir Road to U.S. Highway 20.