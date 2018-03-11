RENSSELAER, N.Y. (AP) — Three people have been killed, including a child, in an early morning house fire in upstate New York.

The Albany Times Union reports the blaze began around 4:40 a.m. Sunday at a home in Rensselaer.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims, but reports say they were a mother, a grandmother and a young son.

The newspaper says a daughter is in critical condition at a burn unit and another child was able to escape to a neighbor for help.

Authorities say it took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The house was completely gutted.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

