GATES, Ore. (AP) — Three people were killed and another two were seriously injured after the SUV they were traveling in crashed east of Salem, Oregon.

KOIN reports that the crash happened Monday shortly before 7 p.m. near Gates.

According to the preliminary investigation, a silver GMC Envoy carrying the five occupants was traveling west when it left the roadway and hit several trees.

The driver and one passenger were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Two occupants were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant remained in the SUV and also died at the scene.

The Oregon State Patrol says speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in the crash.