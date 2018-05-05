MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people died in a multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden tells the Sun News of Myrtle Beach that three are: 25-year-old Nicolas Norris and Gulnoza Tashmatova, both of Myrtle Beach, and 24-year-old Kristie Drewes of Conway.
Two died at the scene while Tashmatova died at Grand Strand Medical Center.
The wreck happened Friday evening and involved several vehicles, including a motorcycle.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats VIEW
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
- Good Day Sunshine: Paul McCartney award at Buckingham Palace
___
Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/