COUNCIL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a vehicle crash north of Boise.

KTVB-TV reports the wreck happened at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday south of Council on U.S. Highway 95.

Idaho State Police say a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 was headed north when the driver attempted to pass another northbound vehicle.

Police say the Ram sideswiped an oncoming 2006 GMC Yukon with a utility trailer, sending the SUV and its five occupants off the road about 30 feet. The Ram then smashed head-on into a second vehicle, a southbound pickup truck.

Police say the pickup burst into flames and was quickly engulfed. Police say two people inside the burning vehicle were killed.

The driver of the Dodge Ram also died.

The occupants of the Yukon were not injured.

The identities of the three people killed have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/