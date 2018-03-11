PARKSTON, S.D. (AP) — Three people are dead after a car driven by a teenager collided with a semi-truck on an icy highway in southeastern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the Chevrolet Impala was northbound on South Dakota 37 when the 16-year-old boy lost control on the ice-covered road south of Parkston on Saturday morning. The car went across the center line and collided with the semi.

The boy and his two passengers, a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, died at the scene. All three were wearing seat belts. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The 77-year-old man driving the truck was not hurt. He also was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol is investigating.