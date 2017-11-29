MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a semi-truck crashed into a pickup truck near the town of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 347.

Video from Phoenix TV news helicopters show the semi T-boned the pickup truck.

Authorities say two men and a woman in the pickup were killed while the driver of the semi escaped injury.

The names, ages and hometowns of the three dead weren’t immediately released.

DPS officials say an investigation into how the fatal accident occurred was ongoing.

Maricopa is located about 35 miles south of Phoenix.