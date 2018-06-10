CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say at least 11 people were shot, including three who died, in a three-hour span on the city’s South and West sides.
Police say six people were shot in the West Woodlawn neighborhood around 1 a.m. Sunday. One of them, a 39-year-old man, died.
The other five were 24- and 21-year-old men who suffered leg wounds, a 21-year-old man grazed in the head, a 24-year-old woman shot in an arm, and a 19-year-old man shot in the back.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the other people killed Sunday were a 29-year-old man who was shot by someone who walked up to him while he was sitting in a vehicle and a 24-year-old man who was shot multiple times by someone in a passing car.
