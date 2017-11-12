LA GRANGE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says three people were killed and one wounded in a shooting in a rural town.

A statement from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived at the outbuilding of a home in La Grange early Sunday after reports of shots fired.

Three gunshot victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and one was taken to a hospital.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

Names of the victims weren’t immediately released.