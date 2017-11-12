LA GRANGE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says three people were killed and one wounded in a shooting in a rural town.
A statement from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived at the outbuilding of a home in La Grange early Sunday after reports of shots fired.
Three gunshot victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and one was taken to a hospital.
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford
Names of the victims weren’t immediately released.