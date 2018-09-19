MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say three players were kicked off the McMinnville High School boys soccer team after an alleged hazing incident on a bus ride back from a match in late August.

The McMinnville School District said in a statement last week five more players were suspended from competition for three weeks.

KPTV reports the details of the alleged hazing have not been shared, but the soccer coach alerted school leaders to the incident following a match just prior to school starting for the year.

Superintendent Maryalice Russell said all players riding the bus, as well as involved parents, were interviewed by school leaders in the following days. The district then removed the three boys from the team for the rest of the season and suspended the five others.