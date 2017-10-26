DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police say a shootout outside a Georgia home has left three people wounded.
News outlets report that DeKalb County police responded to a call about a shooting Wednesday night.
Officers found a 30-year-old man and 27-year-old man shot in the driveway. Police Lt. Shane Stanfield says they are in stable condition.
Stanfield says a third person, a 26-year-old man, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
- Alaska Air stock falls sharply on difficulties with Virgin, Horizon Air
Stanfield says police are working on two possible motives for the shooting. He says there was a lot of gunfire.
Police are not sure if any of the injured people fired shots.
No names have been released.