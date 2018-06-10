BOSTON (AP) — An elderly woman has been treated in an area hospital for injuries sustained when two police officers on motorcycles collided with each other.

Police say two on-duty officers responding to a call of an officer needing medical help ran into each other and hit a pedestrian during Saturday’s Pride Parade in Boston.

The elderly woman struck was watching the parade. All three people sustained minor injuries, and were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital as a precaution. The crash did not disrupt the parade.

An officer who was the recipient of the call was transported to an area hospital for a medical issue that was not life-threatening.

The 48th Boston Pride Parade began Saturday around noon at Copley Square and ended at City Hall Plaza.