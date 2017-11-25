MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Three people have been injured in a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Manchester, New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports that six families were forced out of their homes on Thanksgiving night.

One resident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and two firefighters received minor injuries.

Four dogs and a rabbit were rescued from the complex.

Authorities believe the fire was accidental and started by carelessly disposed of smoking materials.

