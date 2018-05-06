BOSTON (AP) — Three people have been injured from a car crashing into the side of a Boston furniture store.
Fire and police officials responded to reports of a car slammed into the side of a store around 2:35 a.m. Sunday.
Fire officials say they managed to extricate three passengers, who were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The first floor of the building is home to Showroom Collezione, a high-end furniture and interior design business.
Building inspectors are assessing the damage.