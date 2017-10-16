PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three people have been injured after a train hit a car at a Pennsylvania railroad crossing.

Railroad officials say the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in Aspinwall, a suburban area north of Pittsburgh.

A spokesman for Norfolk Southern says two of those injured were contractors for the railroad company. Officials say the two workers were trying to stop a car from crossing the railroad tracks when the train hit the vehicle, knocking it into the workers.

The Aspinwall Fire Chief says the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and had to be cut out. The driver was last reported in stable condition.

One of the railroad workers was hospitalized and later released. The railroad spokesman says the second worker is still hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.