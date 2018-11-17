GRAND VIEW, Idaho (AP) — Officials say one person is missing and three others are being treated for non-life threatening injuries in local hospitals following an explosion at a hazardous waste site in southwestern Idaho.

A company called U.S. Ecology says the explosion occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday inside one of the buildings at the facility about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Boise.

Emergency officials say the building is used to process powdered magnesium products. Officials say a series of chemical reactions followed the explosion.

Owyhee County Public Information Officer Angela Barkell says there’s no threat to the public, and emergency crews, including a hazardous materials team, is at the site.

Names of the person missing and those who were injured haven’t been released.