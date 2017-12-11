LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury in Tennessee has indicted three men on charges of escaping jail last month and charged two women in connection with the case.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that escape, theft and vandalism charges were brought against 21-year-old Dylan Cecil Ferguson, 29-year-old Matthew Allen White and 32-year-old Jeffery Dewayne Strong. TBI said 30-year-old Sky Lynn White and 38-year-old Tabitha Ellen Swaffer were charged with being an accessory.

Ferguson, White and Strong are accused of fleeing the Macon County jail on Nov. 8. TBI said Ferguson surrendered to officers the next day in Trousdale County.

The agency said Matthew White and Sky White, his wife, were arrested in Bowling Green, also on Nov. 9. Strong was arrested Nov. 10 in Macon County. Swaffer was accused of serving as an accessory to the Whites.