ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three people have been indicted for murder and other crimes in the killing and mutilation of an Albuquerque man.

Prosecutors say Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry face charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, kidnapping and evidence tampering.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday a third person, Mitchell Overhand, has been charged with evidence tampering and conspiracy.

Albuquerque police say 41-year-old John Soyka was missing for more than a month when his body was located in September.

Authorities say their search was prompted when a man alleged the trio abducted him and threatened to kill Soyka over a drug debt. The man says he was also shown photos of Soyka’s mutilated body.

The three defendants are facing charges in that incident as well.

It was not immediately known if they had attorneys.