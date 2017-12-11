EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say three people are in custody in the shooting of a pizza delivery driver in the area of an eastern Pennsylvania university.

Police said the 58-year-old Domino’s Pizza driver was shot just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on the edge of East Stroudsburg University, where he had been called to deliver an order.

Officials said several people approached and demanded money, and when the driver said he didn’t have any he was shot in the face and a money bag removed from his person.

The driver was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in critical condition.