JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has caught three deer hunters from Idaho attempting to illegally pursue game over state lines in a sting operation using a remote-controlled mule deer buck.

The Jackson Hole News And Guide reports the department schedules the sting for the opening day of deer hunting in Idaho, which usually comes after the Wyoming season has concluded.

The latest sting took place Oct. 10 along Caribou-Targhee National Forest roads in a closed area in northwestern Wyoming.

Game and Fish Warden Kyle Lash says despite the various sting operations conducted over the years, the violation rate continues to be high.

Last year, only one hunter saw the deer decoy and fired at it. In 2015, four of 10 hunters who encountered the decoy shot at it.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com