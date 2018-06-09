YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Three people have been hurt by wildlife at Yellowstone National Park in four days.
The Daily Chronicle in Bozeman, Montana, reports two women were attacked by elk on June 3 and June 5 in the Mammoth community in the northwestern part of the park.
On June 6, a bison gored a woman in the Lower Geyser Basin, 43 miles (68 kilometers) south of Mammoth.
All were taken to hospitals. Details of their injuries weren’t known.
Each elk attack involved a cow defending a calf, but park rangers said they didn’t know whether it was the same elk.
In the bison attack, park officials say the woman and other people were within 10 yards (9 meters) of the animal as it crossed a boardwalk. The animal became agitated and charged them.