KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Klamath County say at least three people were injured in an attack that may have been carried out with a hatchet.
According to 911 dispatchers, the incident happened Thursday in the gated community of Falcon Heights. They received reports of a woman struck in the back of the head with a hatchet. As police arrived, two other people had injuries requiring trips to the hospital and a suspect was detained.
Sheriff’s Lt. Randall Swan wouldn’t confirm that a hatchet was the weapon. He told the Herald and News the incident was a family dispute that turned violent.
District Attorney Eve Costello says more details will be released soon.
