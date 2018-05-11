OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were injured when a deck collapsed in the backyard of a Northern California home.
The East Bay Times reported Friday that Oakland Fire Department spokeswoman Angela Robinson Pinon said the collapse occurred around 1:30 p.m. at a two-story home about a block from Mills College in Oakland. She did not know the conditions of the three victims.
The department posted on Twitter that two of the victims were transported to a trauma center.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
Information from: The Oakland Tribune, http://www.oaklandtribune.com