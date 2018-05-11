OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were injured when a deck collapsed in the backyard of a Northern California home.

The East Bay Times reported Friday that Oakland Fire Department spokeswoman Angela Robinson Pinon said the collapse occurred around 1:30 p.m. at a two-story home about a block from Mills College in Oakland. She did not know the conditions of the three victims.

The department posted on Twitter that two of the victims were transported to a trauma center.

