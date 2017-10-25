ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Three Maine high school students have been expelled and charged with unlawful sexual touching and assault for unspecified behavior at the school earlier this month.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the boys were expelled effective Tuesday from Ellsworth High School.

Police say the boys — a 16-year-old from Waltham, a 15-year-old from Ellsworth and a 14-year-old from Surry — are also charged with criminal threatening.

Police and the school declined to say specifically what the boys are accused of doing. School officials say it violated school policies.

Superintendent Dan Higgins says their expulsions are indefinite and the school will work with them to develop a plan that could allow them to return to school at some point.

