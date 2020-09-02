Shopping for school supplies is often a regular ritual for many students. But parents also need to make sure that their children are healthy before the first school bell rings.

As summer vacations come to a close, it’s time to get kids ready for a new year of reading, writing and arithmetic. Mayo Clinic family physician Dr. Tina Ardon has three easy tips for heading back to school.

“No. 1 would be to make sure your child’s exam (is) up to date,” says Ardon.

If it’s been a year or more, your child should see a health care provider and ensure immunizations are up to date.

No. 2: Make an eye appointment, especially if your young one has been having issues with vision.

“You hate to start back at school if we’re having trouble seeing the board or reading our books,” says Ardon.

Advertising

And the third tip …

“ … I would want to make sure our parents are really looking at getting back on a good routine in terms of sleeping and screen time,” she says.

While summer bedtime may have been all over the map, as school gets set to start, get your kids back on a regular sleep schedule. And limit the amount of time spent in front of the TV, computer and other electronic devices. That will help with sleep, too.

©2020 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research