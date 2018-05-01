MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Three Republican Senate candidates in West Virginia took turns going after each other in a nationally televised debate.
U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship took part in the debate Tuesday night in Morgantown, one week before the state’s primary election.
It was one of the most contentious among several Senate debates across the state in the past week.
Jenkins accused Morrisey of bringing “New Jersey values” to West Virginia.
Morrisey said Jenkins’ past stint as a Democrat should make voters wary.
Quizzed about his home near Las Vegas, Blankenship said he probably pays “more taxes than anybody on this stage to West Virginia.”
Three other trailing GOP candidates weren’t invited to the debate on Fox News Channel.