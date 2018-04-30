BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The top GOP candidates for Idaho’s open governor’s seat participated in their third and final televised debate by reiterating familiar talking points on education, taxes and health care while also exchanging similar jabs.

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist met Monday to discuss the top political issues in a debate hosted by KTVB-TV.

Labrador accused Ahlquist of telling “half-truths” along the campaign trail, particularly against the Republican congressman’s record.

Ahlquist countered that as a first time candidate, he won’t be swayed by special interest groups like his more politically experienced opponents.

Little and Ahlquist briefly sparred over the best way to allow cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD oil, in Idaho. Ahlquist supports legalization, while Little says the product must be carefully regulated.

The race over the gubernatorial position has become one of the most competitive bids in Idaho ever since Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter announced he wouldn’t run for a fourth term.